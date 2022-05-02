First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 61.5% in April

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEP. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 142.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 791.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of FEP opened at $35.61 on Monday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

