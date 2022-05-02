First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $104.71

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.71 and last traded at $104.78, with a volume of 1514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

