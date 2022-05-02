First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $29,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

