First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 61.1% in April

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

