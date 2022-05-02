First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.00

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 1074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

