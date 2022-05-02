FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.92 and last traded at $73.96. Approximately 5,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 305,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $31,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 175,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after buying an additional 102,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.