Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. 87,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,398. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

