Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PFO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. 87,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,398. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
