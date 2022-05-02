FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average of $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.