Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

FSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

