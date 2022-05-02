Flixxo (FLIXX) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $608,323.22 and $84.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

