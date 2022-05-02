Flux Reaches One Day Volume of $37.16 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Flux has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003810 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $343.83 million and $37.16 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00308284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00072616 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00078911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006741 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 232,728,792 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

