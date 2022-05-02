FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Posts Earnings Results

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

FNCB opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.37. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $45,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

