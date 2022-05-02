Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSIW) Short Interest Up 51.8% in April

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FSSIW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,871. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

