Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $26.82. 6,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.