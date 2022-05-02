Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.53

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 332.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

