Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.53

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 332.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
