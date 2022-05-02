Frax Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.90 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Frax has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $37.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.41 or 0.07225960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039673 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

