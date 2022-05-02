Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

NYSE:FDS traded down $8.68 on Monday, hitting $394.81. The company had a trading volume of 331,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.04. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

