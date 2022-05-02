Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 6616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$45.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
