Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 6616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$45.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

