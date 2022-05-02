Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($33.58) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($37.19).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £506.10 million and a PE ratio of 36.27. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,080 ($13.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,250 ($41.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.80.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($15.93), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($40,832.91).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

