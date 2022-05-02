Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.9%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.09. 18,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,100,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

