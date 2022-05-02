Furucombo Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $244,903.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

