FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,520.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 584,161,618 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

