Gaj Finance (GAJ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $362.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $20,380.62 and approximately $362.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gaj Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00215885 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00437711 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 279.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,122.21 or 1.92646124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaj Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaj Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.