Gala Achieves Market Cap of $944.86 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $944.86 million and $320.48 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

