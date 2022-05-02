Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 138201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 23.33 and a quick ratio of 23.04. The stock has a market cap of C$128.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

