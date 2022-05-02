Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. 10,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
