Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $54.78. 103,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

