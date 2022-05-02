Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.30. 154,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,524,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.