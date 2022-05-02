Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,078 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.41. 308,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,172. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

