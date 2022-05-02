Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Booking by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $52.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,330.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.