Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 289,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

