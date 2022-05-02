Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

