Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1,171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

MGK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.90. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.95 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

