Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.71. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.