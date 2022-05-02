Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,633,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

