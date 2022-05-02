Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.82. 53,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.