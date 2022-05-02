Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $200.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.72. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

