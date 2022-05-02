Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.20. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,022. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

