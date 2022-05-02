Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 118,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,129. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.76 and a one year high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

