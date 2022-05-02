Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

VGT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

