General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. General Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get General Cannabis alerts:

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.