General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

