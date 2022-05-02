General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Paul A. Jacobson Purchases 35,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GM traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

