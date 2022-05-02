General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 186,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $66,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. 357,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,793,561. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

