GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$52.79 Average PT from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.79.

A number of analysts have commented on GFL shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$33.25 and a 52-week high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

