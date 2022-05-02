Ghost (GHOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,687.00

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $1,687.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00101477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

