Gitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.16 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00012399 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

