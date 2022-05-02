Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 551,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,837. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

