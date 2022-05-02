GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,790 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,706.79 ($21.75).

GSK opened at GBX 1,797 ($22.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,817 ($23.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

