Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBT stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 276,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

